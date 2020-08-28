Aurora City Council member to propose temporary ban on ketamine use by first responders

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Councilman Curtis Gardner confirmed Thursday night that he plans to propose a temporary ban on the use of ketamine by first responders in the city.

According to Gardner, if approved, the ban would be in effect until the end of the City’s independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

Gardner said he plans to formally introduce the resolution at the Sept. 14 City Council meeting. However, he said he will release a draft on Friday.

Gardner’s effort comes about one year after McClain’s death. The 23-year-old died after an altercation with police during which he was injected with ketamine.

In July, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment opened a new investigation into the administration of ketamine prior to McClain’s death.