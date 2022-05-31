AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Surveillance video captured the moment a carjacker stole a vehicle in Aurora and then crashed into its owner while fleeing the scene.

The theft and hit-and-run happened Monday in an alley at East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street.

Security footage shows the thief walking with a dog down the alley. He then loads the dog into the cab of the truck and takes off.

The truck’s owner then chases down the truck. He jumps in front of it and the thief drives right into him anyway.

It’s unclear whether the truck’s owner suffered injuries in the crash.