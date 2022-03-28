DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be an abnormally warm day with sunshine and a high of 80 degrees.
Here are five things to know for today:
- The third vote for the proposed Aurora camping ban will take place tonight
- NCAR Fire is 35% contained, firefighters are putting out hotspots today
- Today is the Cesar Chavez Day holiday. Denver government offices will be closed
- Expect a high of 80 degrees with gusty winds and fire danger
- Gas is nearing $4.00; Here are the 10 cheapest places to fill up
To get news as it breaks, be sure to download the FOX31 news app. Here the special features the app offers:
- On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime
- Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics
- Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you
- Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar
- Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter
We also have the free Pinpoint Weather App so you can stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in.