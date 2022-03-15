DENVER (KDVR) — A proposed camping ban in Aurora is inching closer to becoming law.

Monday evening, the proposal narrowly passed, with Mayor Mike Coffman as the tie-breaker.

Under the proposed ban, city workers must give three days’ notice to those living in encampments before shutting down a camp.

Monday, Councilmember Crystal Murillo brought forth an amendment, directing the city to draft a storage policy for belongings removed from urban camps.

Due to the added amendment, a third vote is still needed before the proposal could become law.