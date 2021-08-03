Aurora camping ban fails to get city council approval

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Coffman’s attempt to criminalize transient camping in Aurora failed to pass a city council study session vote on Monday.

The proposal failed in a 5 to 5 split vote, according to Councilmember Allison Hiltz.

“The key difference between my proposal and current policy is that under my proposal illegal camping is illegal camping and the encampment will be abated without requiring city staff to establish that an encampment is a threat to public health or public safety,” Coffman said on Twitter.

The camping ban proposal failed a committee hearing 2-1 in May.

Coffman went undercover into homeless camps in late December, an action that received some backlash from activist groups who felt the action was a stunt rather than an actual attempt to aid those living on the streets.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, the nearest one can be located by visiting the Denver Rescue Mission homepage.