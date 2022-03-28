AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora has made its camping ban official.

Aurora City Council voted to make the ban final during its meeting on Monday night. Mayor Mike Coffman, who proposed the ban, cast the tie-breaking vote that now makes it become law.

It will ban camping throughout the city. The city will have to give a three-day notice before clearing out any camp and they won’t be able to shut down a camp if city shelter space is unavailable.

It was the second time Coffman put forth a camping ban after the first failed last summer.

Residents have spoken for and against the proposal. Some have argued that it’s the only way to mitigate issues associated with people living in tents throughout the city. Others were concerned with how police will disperse the camps.