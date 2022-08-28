DENVER (KDVR) — Two brothers from Aurora were sentenced to several years in prison for their involvement in distributing illegal drugs.

Jesus Ortiz-Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine, and his 26-year-old brother, Sergio Guadalupe Ortiz-Gonzalez, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

A plea deal said Jesus set up a courier on Dec. 8, 2020, to bring drugs from California to Colorado and gave instructions on what to say and where to pick up the two loads of drugs. The courier was pulled over for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 in Utah and the state trooper found nearly 60 pounds of meth and over 4 pounds of fentanyl disguised as heroin.

Early 2021, Sergio agreed to distribute meth, heroin and fentanyl and in March, he obtained 13 pounds of meth to give to a co-defendant, the plea agreement said. Drug Enforcement Administration agents worked with Colorado State troopers to stop the co-defendant’s vehicle and seize the drugs.

“We appreciate the dedication of the DEA agents who work diligently to try to prevent these illicit drugs from making their way onto our streets,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said. “I certainly hope drug dealers take note that we will prosecute and hold them accountable for distributing drugs in our neighborhoods.”

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Jesus to more than 16 years in federal prison with five years of supervised release, and Sergio was given more than 13 years with five years of supervised release.