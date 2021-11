AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora kid went above and beyond to help children in need this holiday season.

Chassyon saved his entire allowance for the year and bought gifts for other kids. All the gifts were dropped off at the Aurora Community Relations department. Chassyon didn’t buy anything for himself.





Chassyon from Aurora donates holiday gifts (Credit: APD)

Meet Chassyon! He saved all of his allowance this year to buy gifts for OTHERS. Chassyon didn't want to buy anything for himself, rather wanted to make sure other kids received gifts for Christmas. Chassyon gave these gifts to our Comm. Relations Ofcs to give to those in need. pic.twitter.com/rcVNogY22F — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 23, 2021

Just a reminder that the holiday season is the giving season, no matter what age.