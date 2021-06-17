Aurora boy hit by drunk driver has long road to recovery

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora Boy continues to recover from road-rash injuries after police say the 11-year-old was struck and dragged by a drunk driver.

Caleb Ingelhart was riding his bicycle June 10 on North Chambers Road, when he attempted to cross at East 13th Avenue.

Detectives say Ingelhart was crossing in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a GMC Truck, allegedly driven by Hector Eduardo Garcia.

Police say the 33-year-old Garcia was driving under the influence.

Ingelhart suffered road rash injuries on 30% of body, according to his Mother, Deborah.

“I can’t even imagine what this boy is going through,” says mom.

For the past week, Caleb has been undergoing skin-graft surgeries at Children’s Hospital.

If you would like to help the family with medical costs, please visit this link.