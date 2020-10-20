Aurora bans no-knock warrants, proposed after death of Breonna Taylor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In an unprecedented move in Colorado, the Aurora City Council has voted to ban no-knock warrants.

The measure passed by a 7-3 vote in Aurora’s city council meeting late Monday night.

The councilmember who made the proposal, Angela Lawson, says it was inspired by the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky this year.

Aurora police officials said they oppose the measure, and believe that no-knock warrants are sometimes necessary. Chief Vanessa Wilson said in the past that the raids are rare but precluding them could endanger the lives of law enforcement.

The measure now prohibits Aurora Police from entering a property without first identifying themselves as law enforcement officers.

According to the Department of Justice, no-knock warrants must first be issued by a judge. The warrants are issued under the belief that it would lead to the destruction of evidence that police are searching for or compromise the safety of police or another person.

