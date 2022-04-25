AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police have responded to the 16th traffic fatality of the year, which left one pedestrian dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Virginia Avenue in Aurora. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the female victim lying in the roadway, dead.

Northbound lanes on Havana Street are currently closed. Additionally, Virginia Avenue at Havanna is also closed, so the use of alternative routes is advised.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee that struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation, currently being led by the Aurora Traffic Section, is still in the early stages, so the responsible party has yet to be identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased pedestrian once the next-of-kin has been informed.