Aurora apartment residents escape fire on ladder early Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora apartment building caught fire early Friday morning, causing residents to flee their homes in freezing temperatures.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to an apartment building on fire on the 1300 block of N. Helena Street around 12:30 a.m., reporting flames on the side of the building and a hallway full of smoke.

AFR was able to evacuate all residents without injury. Some residents escaped by ladder. RTD has provided buses to give residents a warm place to wait as the building is evaluated.

Residents from at least one unit will be displaced.

