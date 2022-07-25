AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents at an Aurora apartment complex fear they won’t have any water in a matter of days. Now they want answers, fast.

Resident Jamila Anderson can’t imagine being without water. That’s why she was shocked to see a notice saying her building’s water would be shut off because of a compliance issue.

“I was told this Friday the water’s going to be disconnected and that’s when like, my heart just dropped,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Aurora Water. They confirm they sent an annual backflow testing notice to property management company Atlas Real Estate in February and April, with the final notice was sent on July 15.

The company told FOX31 that management spoke with Backflow Diagnostics and Aurora Water to ensure the water will not be shut off and will meet the July 29 deadline. Testing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, before Aurora’s July 29 deadline.

Atlas Real Estate provided FOX31 with the following statement: “We care about each and every one of our residents and we would never intentionally not communicate with them or inform them of what is going on at their property. We have only managed the building for a few months and had some prior communication errors that we are resolving and getting ahead of.”

For more information about renters’ rights in Colorado visit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website.



