DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Chihuahua, Mexico, Mayor Marco Bonilla signed an agreement Thursday to make the two cities officially sister cities.

Aurora Colorado Sister Cities International and Coffman led a delegation on a trip to Chihuahua this week to formalize the agreement. He said that establishing the sistership is a recognition of the Mexican community living in Aurora.

“Beyond the economic, cultural, or trade and business development benefits that may arise from this relationship, it was vital to me that a sister city be established in Mexico, the country where most of our immigrant residents come from, and specifically within Mexico, in Chihuahua,” Coffman said.

According to the City of Aurora, a fifth of Aurora residents are foreign-born, making it the most culturally diverse city in Colorado and one of the most diverse cities in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2017-2021, over 21% of residents were foreign-born, while only about 9.5% of all Coloradans were foreign-born.

The purpose of the sister cities agreement is to exchange good practices, share public policies and strengthen ties to promote the development of both cities, according to a release from the City of Aurora.

Bonilla said the sistership goes beyond geographical borders and represents the union of two communities that share values, traditions and the vocation of service to their inhabitants, according to the release.

Bonilla also said he expects the opportunity to create an open door for economic growth, cultural exchange and new opportunities for Chihuahua businesses and residents.

Chihuahua has other sister cities in the U.S. including one in Colorado. Pueblo has maintained an 18-year-long relationship with Chihuahua as a sister city, with citizens of both cities participating in sports, educational and performing arts exchanges.

Aurora is also a sister city with Adama, Ethiopia; Ilopango, El Salvador; Jaco, Costa Rica; New Taipei City, Taiwan; and Seongnam City, South Korea.