Aurora: A good place to staycation?

AURORA (KDVR) – A recent WalletHub survey had Aurora at the bottom of the list for a good place to staycation. Well, Mayor Coffman said: “Not true! Not true at all.”

The mayor claims Aurora’s Gaylord Rockies would be a great place to spend the weekend and invited us out to see it. The hotel boasts more than 1,500 rooms, a lazy river, huge pool, water slides and more.

“Another aspect of Aurora in terms of a staycation- it’s one of the most diverse cities in the United States and so we have the most incredible ethnic restaurants perhaps in the country,” Coffman told Channel 2’s Katie Orth.

Aurora also has the Reservoir, many trails to hike and great food. Maybe it’s a place you want to consider for your next staycation.