Aurora 12-year-old missing in freezing temperatures

Isiah Sanchez, 12, was last seen at Aurora West College Prep Academy on 1/27/2022. Courtesy: Aurora Police Department 1/28/2022

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora 12-year-old Isiah Sanchez was reported missing early this morning.

Isiah has a history of running away, however, with frigid temperatures this morning it is even more important that he is found as soon as possible.

Isiah stands at 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and gray Nike shoes. He was last seen around 3 p.m. at Aurora West College Prep Academy at 10100 E. 13th Ave.

If anyone has information on Isiah’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Aurora Police at (303) 739-6000.