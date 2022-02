Areanna Everett, 12, was last seen Jan. 31, around 6:12 p.m.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for missing 12-year-old Areanna Everett.

Areanna was last spotted in the area of 17140 E. Florida Place in Aurora, around 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Areanna is 5 foot 2 inches, and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink, fuzzy pants, a white tank top, a black jacket and black Vans shoes.

Aurora police do not believe any foul play is involved, and are treating this case as a runaway.