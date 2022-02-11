Aurora 12-year-old boy missing

Zephaniah Williams, 12, was last seen near the 11000 block of E. 17th Ave. in Aurora. 2/11/2022

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for missing 12-year-old Zephaniah Elijah Williams.

Zephaniah was last seen walking around the 11000 block of E. 17th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

Zephaniah was last seen wearing an LSW bandana, a black Naruto t-shirt, blue jeans, and black crocks with black socks. He is around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Zephaniah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Aurora Police Department at (303) 739-6000.