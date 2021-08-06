Auraria Campus to require masks regardless of vaccination status

DENVER (KDVR) – Metropolitan State University in Denver and every other institution on the Auraria Campus will be requiring everyone on campus regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask indoors.

MSU Denver officials said the mandate begins on Aug. 9. Masks will not be required outdoors. Vaccinated individuals may remove masks indoors if they are able to maintain a 6-foot distance, which could apply to teachers.

Employees with a private office that has a door can remove masks when alone.

Officials said the campus mask requirement is not a semester-long decision, and they will need to revisit it when necessary.

In late July, the CDC recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“As we excitedly prepare for the fall semester, the leaders at MSU Denver are also closely monitoring public health guidance to ensure a safe return to campus for students, faculty and staff. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, MSU Denver has made deliberate, proactive public health decisions in line with expert recommendations, and we are once again doing so with the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant.”