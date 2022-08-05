DENVER METRO, Colo. (KDVR) — Threats to several local college campuses have either caused a lockout or full shut down and evacuation Friday morning.

The official Auraria Campus account tweeted that the threat is being investigated, asking people to remain calm and leave campus.

The campus includes the Metropolitan State University of Denver, the University of Colorado Denver and the Community College of Denver.

The Community College of Aurora and the Red Rocks Community College campuses are both on lockout due to what they are saying is a statewide threat to the Colorado Community College System.

“Last night a number of individuals in the CCA community and the greater Colorado Community College System, received threats of harm and warnings of acts of violence,” the CCA website said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the security team at CCA has secured the perimeter at both campuses due to a potential threat in the area. This means all of our outside doors are locked, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual.

If you are not inside a campus building, please leave the area until you receive an ‘all clear’ message.

For folks already on campus, classes are continuing as scheduled. Anyone who is currently outside will not be able to enter the buildings until law enforcement gives us the OK. We’ll alert you here as soon as that happens,” a CCA alert sent out said.

Several Front Range Community Colleges campuses are on lockout due to a threat.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with breaking details as they become available.