DENVER (KDVR) — Denver School Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson announced that he will be running for state representative and dropping his re-election for the school board.

On Monday, Anderson said he is running to represent House District 8 in the Colorado Legislature. Currently, Leslie Herod represents the district, but she is term-limited and cannot run again.

“As the son of a single mother and grandson of a public school educator, I am intimately familiar with the struggles and triumphs that many in our community face,” Anderson said in an emailed release. “Despite the adversities I encountered, including homelessness and navigating a complex system as a child, I remained committed to education, fighting for my community and workers’ rights across the state.”

Anderson said he would focus on affordable housing, living conditions, fair wages for workers and challenging the NRA.

Anderson was elected to the DPS Board of Education in 2019.