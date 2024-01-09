DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver School Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson announced his decision to suspend his candidacy for the Colorado statehouse on Tuesday.

Anderson said he made the decision in order to “maintain the legacy of Black leadership in Colorado’s House District 8.”

In a statement obtained by FOX31, Anderson said House District 8 has been a symbol of Black leadership for decades. However, he said the district risks losing the historically Black seat because the primary features multiple Black candidates, and historically that has led to a division of voters.

“This decision transcends my personal aspirations and reflects my commitment to the community and maintaining Black representation in our legislature. I want to thank those who donated to our campaign, endorsed both locally and nationally, and every neighbor that we met on the doors,” Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson establishes education nonprofit

After the announcement that he was suspending his campaign, Anderson said he was the founding CEO of a new nonprofit.

The nonprofit is called The Center for Black Excellence in Education.

“This education nonprofit is dedicated to empowering Black communities, disrupting the systems that cause educational disparities faced by Black students, and through this work, they aim to reimagine the K-12 education system and dismantle deeply rooted systems of oppression. The Center’s mission revolves around three fundamental pillars: educating future leaders, advocating for systemic changes in education, and celebrating community achievements through philanthropic efforts,” said Anderson in a release.

Anderson said a fundraising campaign is underway to launch the center’s work with a goal of $30,000.

The center will also hold a fundraiser on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center.