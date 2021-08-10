August 2020 was the start of the worst wildfire season in Colorado history

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been one year since the start of the worst wildfire season in Colorado, where three of the five fires became the largest in state history. Most of the fires started in August of 2020.

Here’s a look at the biggest wildfires of 2020:

Pine Gulch Fire Third largest wildfire in Colorado history Started on July 31 due to lightning Fully contained on September 23 139,007 acres

Grizzly Creek Fire Started on Aug. 10 Fully contained on Dec. 21 32,631 acres

Williams Fork Fire Started on Aug. 14 Fully contained on Oct. 27 14,833 acres

Cameron Peak Fire– The largest wildfire in Colorado history Started Aug. 13 Fully contained on Dec. 2 208,913 acres

East Troublesome Fire– Second largest wildfire in Colorado history Started on Oct. 14 Fully contained on Nov. 30 193,812 acres



The burn scars from the 2020 wildfires have already caused flooding and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon and Poudre Canyon. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said eventually, flash flooding and mudslides will also happen on the burn scars in Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Poor air quality has forced Air Quality Warnings in Colorado for 38 days in a row due to wildfires burning in California.