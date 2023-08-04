DENVER (KDVR) — Early August is a particularly busy weekend because it’s during the celebration of Colorado’s 147th anniversary, known as Colorado Day. The festivities from Colorado Day are going into the weekend along with first Friday pop-ups and summer events.

The summer isn’t over yet. Here are some of the top events going on this weekend:

Friday, Aug. 4:

August First Friday Art Walk

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Sante Fe Drive hosts hundreds of artists to feature their work in alleyways, galleries, studios and co-ops. Along with the art-covered street, there will also be food trucks and live music. Stop by if you’re an art junkie or just looking to get out of the house.

Wicket and Stick It croquet tournament

The Denver Croquet Club brings a competitive croquet tournament to Washington Park. There will be three croquet games where you can battle for the Wicket and Stick It Silver Cup. You don’t need to be a croquet expert, you can either watch the event or have a croquet referee help you out.

Colorado Rails and Cocktails

If you’re a history buff, the Colorado History Museum puts on an event where you can learn about how railroads reshaped the American West from a railroad historian.

Saturday, Aug. 5:

ParHopper Open

It’s exactly what it sounds like. Almost 200 teams gather at 10 a.m. for a mini golf bar crawl. There are seven bars, nine challenges, prizes and a live DJ. Putting challenges take place at The Local Drive, Launch Pad, Bigsby’s Folly and many others.

Lowdown’s BrewGrass Festival

If you like beer, music and tattoos, check out the festival starting at 11 a.m. There are $100 flash tattoos from Marion Street Tattoo Gallery, local breweries, art vendors and raffles all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Made By Us market

Support Denver local vendors with the Made By Us event outside the heart of RiNo on Saturday. along with vendors, there’s street food, artists and a live DJ.

Unicorn Fest

Meet live unicorns in the Outlets at Castle Rock. The free adventure takes place throughout the shopping center where kids can enjoy face painting, petting zoos, unicorn-approved treats and a magical spa day.

Sunday, Aug. 6:

¡Viva! Streets

Starting at 9:00 a.m., 3.5 miles of downtown will be closed for an open street event. The festivities include parades, dance lessons, local vendors and even a donut eating contest. There are no cars on the street during the event, and you can walk, run or bike through the streets.

City Park Jazz

It’s the final show of the summer for City Park Jazz. LAPOMPE, known as a “mountain swing” blues band, closes out the season at 6:00 p.m. Food trucks will join the event to provide a family-friendly event to end your weekend.

All Weekend

Colorado Carnival

Number Thirty Eight hosts five days of fun to celebrate Colorado’s birthday. From now until Sunday, there will be carnival games, prizes, sip and paints, local vendors and food specials.

Smash Fine Arts Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, there’s a classy outdoor art exhibit at Fillmore Plaza. This is the fifth year Cherry Creek North is hosting the festival with world-renowned art and luxury shops and restaurants.

Colorado’s anniversary brings many more events across Colorado. If you’re looking for a different event or want to get out of Denver, check out the full list of activities for Colorado Day.