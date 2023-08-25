DENVER (KDVR) — The last weekend of August brings rain showers and the potential for flooding on Friday and Saturday. While it will be a stormy weekend, there are still indoor and some outdoor things to do in Denver.

Here are a few ideas of things to do near you this weekend:

All weekend:

Meow Wolf’s ‘Vortex’ Festival

Meow Wolf is hosting a three-day music festival with popular artists like Remi Wolf, GRiZ and Claude VonStroke. It’s taking place in “The Junkyard” in the heart of Denver. There’s an official Spotify playlist to go along with the event.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Realities Ride and Rally

This event is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run.”

Thousands of motorcycle junkies gather in Fort Collins to raise awareness and funds for Realities For Children, which provides support to children who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk in northern Colorado.

Handmade in Colorado

Chat with the artist behind the work before you buy it. Designers make handcrafted goods out of metal, clay, glass and almost anything you can think of. It goes from Friday through Sunday at Bond Park.

Overland Expo Mountain West

In Loveland this weekend, around 18,000 people will gather at The Ranch from Friday through Sunday for camping, trade shows and professionally taught classes.

Art in the Park

A silent auction is taking place at O’Brien Park in Parker on Saturday and Sunday. Along with visual art, there will also be music and food trucks at the park.

Friday, Aug. 25:

RugbyTown 7s Tournament

Twenty of the top rugby teams worldwide will play their first game on Friday. You can watch the start of pool play, which includes 28 matches in 11 hours.

Arts Caravan’s Circus Variety Show: ‘ZONED’

Join if you dare. It’s a “Twilight Zone”-themed circus debuting in one of the oldest (and presumably most haunted) buildings in downtown Denver.

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Tour de Fat bike parade

Starting at 9:30 a.m. in Fort Collins, there will be a bike parade that raises money for local bike nonprofits. It’s not just a bike parade, there will also be a fashion show, dance contest and brewery festivities.

Hub City Classic

A classic car, truck and motorcycle show is coming to Limon on Saturday. There’s everything from hot rods to classics to high-performance cars at the show.

Yoga in McIlovy Park

It’s the last weekend for free yoga in Arvada. From 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., all you need to bring is a yoga mat and a water bottle.

Pop-up Hello Kitty Truck

For one day only, a Hello Kitty pop-up truck will be stationed at Park Meadows from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It sells anything from Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie to hand-decorated cookie sets. If pink and sprinkles are your style, stop by.

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Affordable Arts Festival

At the Arapahoe Community College, around 165 artists are selling their work, but it’s not like most art shows. All of the work being sold is under $150.

14er Brewing – Summah Series

In RiNo this weekend, 14er Brewing is hosting four comedians along with beer, food and music from 1 to 6 p.m.

La Raza Park Day and Cruise

Finish off your weekend with Lucha Libre wrestlers, low riders, breakdancing, Aztec dancers, food and vendors.

Before you attend an event, make sure to see if it’s canceled due to the weather. Some of them take place outside, and while the website says rain or shine, there’s potential for flooding which is more dangerous.