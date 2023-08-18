DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a jam-packed weekend for concerts, races and festivals. There’s something to do every day this weekend, but make sure to get out on Saturday where most of the fun is happening.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the weather this weekend will be full of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-90s and a few light storms on Friday.

Friday, Aug. 18

Mt. Joy

Mt. Joy played Thursday for Denver and they’re coming back Friday to play at Red Rocks. The band gives off a 70’s rock vibe with songs like “Astrovan” and “Strangers.”

Drag Queen Bingo

Afternoon bingo just got better. The Curtis Hotel offers a drag queen bingo called out by Mz. America Jackson. The lobby of the hotel is pop-cultured inspired and Instagramable when you dress in your best drag attire and test your luck with bingo.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Colorado Rockies jersey giveaway

The Rockies play Friday and Saturday, but if you go to the Saturday game, you may just be lucky enough to win a jersey. The first 17,000 people to enter the stadium will receive a Todd Helton jersey.

Sleep Tight: Colorado’s 5K Pajama Jog

The 11th annual Sleep Tight run is a professionally timed 5K with all the proceeds going toward buying sleeping bags for people experiencing homelessness in Colorado.

If you show up in costume, there are also prizes.

Fitness on the Square

On Larimer Square, SweatNET is hosting a fitness class. All you need is a yoga mat and a water bottle.

If you’re not a SweatNET member, you just need a ticket and you’re good to go for class. Stay after for food samples and B12 shots.

Global Fest

Returning for the 10th year, Global Fest celebrates Aurora’s diverse community with international performers and vendors, including 20 diverse food trucks. Lucha Libre, a competitive reality TV show winner, will also make an appearance at the event.

South by Southeast

The sixth annual community festival takes place in Bible Park with food trucks, a beer garden, live music, vendors and kid’s games.

The event starts off with a bike parade at 11 a.m. People are welcome to decorate their bikes, scooters, wheelchairs and any other form of transportation.

Timberline Cruiser Regatta

Just outside of Denver, there’s an open regatta for anyone with a sailboat. The event takes place in Frisco Bay Marina. It’s a friendly competition with rewards for costumes and creativity.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Women’s World Cup Final

If you’re willing to wake up early, Spain and England will compete in the World Cup at 4 a.m. (MTN). The final will be broadcasted on FOX.

Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour

The three-mile tour lasts about two and a half hours and cycles through art in the Denver Skate Park, Commons Park, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are only $5.

Denver Rocks Run 5K/10K

Sign up for the race and get ready for the post-race party. There’s free beer, live music and snacks.

If you sign up, you also get a medal, a free t-shirt and a discounted ticket to the Rockies game.

All weekend

SwingTime

The event started on Thursday and runs through Sunday. It’s a West Coast swing event that features three nights of world-class shows, DJs from the U.S. and Europe, dancing mixers, 24 hours of workshops and four nights of dance parties.

Dominic Fike

At Mission Ballroom, Dominic Fike hits the stage for a Friday and Saturday show. You may recognize him from the award-winning tv series “Euphoria,” or for his ultimate summer hit song “3 Nights.”

Taste of South

On Saturday and Sunday, there’s a free event for the public with an adult field day, southern food and local vendors. The event will feature food like soul food tacos, fried catfish, fried beef sticks and hotcakes. There’s also live music from 1 p.m. until around 8 p.m.

You can’t be bored in Denver this weekend. There are costume contests, outdoor concerts and plenty of festivals to go around. Get out and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.