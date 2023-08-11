DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend around Denver brings a little bit of everything from costumed monsters to bubbles to the Broncos.

Friday’s starting off the weekend with 90-degree weather, which will continue through Saturday and Sunday with a few scattered thunderstorms and showers.

All weekend:

Front Range Gardens Summer Craft and Artisan Faire

For plant gurus, Front Range Gardens hosts local vendors and plant society booths all weekend. There will be plant experts as well as jewelry stands, baked goods, sauces and Palisade peach stands.

Smash Fine Arts Festival

Filmore Plaza brings together national artists for the festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with the pop-up art, there will also be live violin, piano and guitar music.

World singles and doubles open racquetball championships

Pros and amateurs compete in Highlands Ranch, Centennial and Littleton for the racquetball championships. Amateur prize money amounts to $5,000, while pros go for $70,000.

Registration is closed, but you’re still allowed to watch the tournament.

Friday, Aug. 11:

Broncos Game

For football junkies, the time is finally here. At 8 p.m. on Friday, the Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals for the first preseason game.

You can watch them at home on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Summer films: ‘Mean Girls’

At 6 p.m. inside the Historic Elitch Theatre, the iconic “Mean Girls” film will be playing. Almost 10 years after the movie was made, it’s still a crowd favorite.

Food and alcohol are available at concessions.

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Aquarium Wine Fest

Drink like a fish for the Aquarium Wine Fest. There will be over 75 wines, food and animal interactions. Best of all, there’s grape stomping at the wine fest.

Northern Colorado Brew Fest

In Greeley, you can sign up for the brew fest in Island Grove Regional Park. At the start of the event, you receive a two-ounce glass with unlimited samples from 24 different breweries and distilleries along with some brewery swag.

Monster Day

Monster Day returns to take over downtown Greeley with monsters in costume, professional makeup demonstrations, monster photo-ops, vendors and a costume contest. Monster Day is based on a fundraiser for free bullying prevention assemblies.

Sunday, Aug. 13:

JetSet Jamz Concert

The Denver International Airport continues its free jazz series on Sunday afternoon in the Park on the Plaza. Richard Elliot with Big Pocket Band and DJ AI Your Pal will be performing this weekend.

Bubble Bash

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Orchard Town Center will be covered in bubbles. The bubble wonderland consists of bubble-themed activities, bubble-blowing contests, bubble workshops, balloon twisters, a live DJ and face painting.

There’s always something to do in Denver, this list is only the start. For upcoming weekend events near Denver, email madeline.rhodes@kdvr.com.