Audio: Rep. Buck pressured local officials to submit inaccurate election results

DENVER (KDVR) — Audio obtained by FOX31 shows Rep. Ken Buck pressuring local GOP officials to submit inaccurate election results.

The phone call, which took place on April 17, is the latest in a string of election controversies involving the incumbent U.S. congressman.

During the call, Republican party leaders were discussing a state Senate seat for District 10, in which a candidate must receive 30% of the vote to make the ballot.

David Stiver received just 24% of the vote, with State Rep. Larry Liston receiving 75%.

In the call, written out below, Buck tells Chairman Eli Bremer to submit the paperwork for both, regardless.

Ken Buck: “Do you understand the order of the executive committee and the central committee that you shall submit the paperwork to include Mr. Stiver and Mr. Liston on the ballot with Mr. Liston receiving the top-line vote?”

Eli Bremer: “Yes sir, I understand the central committee has adopted a resolution that requires me to sign a false affidavit to the state. Yes.”

Buck: “And, will you do so?”

Bremer: “I will seek legal counsel as I am being asked to sign an affidavit that states Mr. Stiver received 30 percent of the vote. I need to seek legal counsel to find out if I am putting myself in jeopardy of a misdemeanor for doing that.”

Buck: “And you understand that it is the order of the central committee that you do so?”

Bremer: “Yes, sir, I understand the central committee has ordered me to sign an affidavit stating that a candidate got 30% who did not. And I will seek legal counsel and determine if I am legally able to follow that.”

Buck: “Alright, Mr. Bremer, I understand your position, we will now move on.”

Buck represents Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, which covers the eastern Plains. He is also the chair of the Colorado Republican Party.

Buck’s office did not return email requests for comment Friday.

Earlier this week, a District Court judge ruled putting Stiver on the ballot would violate state law, because he had not received the required 30% of the vote.

The state GOP appealed that decision to the state’s Supreme Court, which declined to hear it.

Colorado GOP Spokesman Joe Jackson sent the following statements to FOX31:

“Both the CRC Executive Committee and State Central Committee looked into this matter and both voted to assign Mr. Stiver to the ballot. During this meeting, Chairman Buck simply asked Mr. Bremer to acknowledge that he understood what the final decision of the committee was and asked that he abide by that decision.“

Jackson also said:



“We are disappointed by the court’s decision not to hear our appeal and that they failed to recognize the Party’s important role in the ballot access process. As Chairman Buck stated on Monday, this decision goes against 120 years of Colorado law and will mean that future courts will be inundated with purely political fights every two years.”