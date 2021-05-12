Audio: Listen to communications between pilot, Air Traffic Control tower after midair collision

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Wednesday morning two planes collided in midair over Cherry Creek State Park. No one was injured and one of the planes was able to continue its flight to Centennial Airport and land safely.

That plane, a Swearingen Metroliner SA226TC cargo plane operated by Key Lime Air, was already on final approach to the airport when the flight happened about four miles out.

Photos show significant damage to the fuselage of the Metroliner, and audio recordings from LiveATC.net indicate that the pilot initially thought an engine had exploded. The pilot was the only person in this plane at the time and he was uninjured.

The second plane, a Cirrus SR22 owned by Independence Aviation, deployed its parachute after the collision and landed in a field adjacent to the park.

There were two people on board at the time and both walked away without injuries.

