Attorneys keep filing suits on behalf of protesters struck with police projectiles

Police in Denver as protesters shut down Colfax Avenue on Nov. 4, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) –The list of lawsuits filed against the City and County of Denver by people who said police targeted them with less lethal munitions during the George Floyd protests continues to grow.

Gabriel Schlough, who said his chin was ripped open by a police projectile while he was participating in the 2020 protests as a medic, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Denver and several individual officers.

“When Mr. Schlough was shot, he was not engaging in any violence or threatening anyone with any violence. He had not committed any crime,” the suit alleged.

According to the complaint, Schlough said he was trying to help a woman who had been struck by a tear gas canister when he was hit by a projectile.

“As soon as Mr. Schlough went to help the woman who had been shot, defendants … shot Mr. Schlough in the face and chest,” the suit alleged.

According to the lawsuit, Schlough said the strike felt like “getting hit with a baseball bat.”

The wound, which left a hole in the bottom of his chin, required 22 stitches, according to the lawsuit.

“He still experiences significant pain from this wound and will likely require plastic surgery for it to heal properly,” the suit said.

It is the practice of the City and County of Denver not to comment on active litigation.

Recently, the city approved a $500,000 payout to another protester who was struck in the face – through his gas mask- with a 40mm projectile.

“Denver’s actions, while unconstitutional in any context, are even more pernicious here because the police violence and brutality was specifically targeted at peaceful demonstrators protesting police violence and brutality,” said Andy McNulty, the attorney who represents Schlough.