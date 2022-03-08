DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is calling for an investigation into Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines ahead of the two companies merging.

Weiser pressed the U.S. Department of Transportation in the past to investigate both airlines due to both companies’ failure to provide refunds promptly, or even at all. This was especially prevalent during the beginning of the pandemic.

“Both airlines have poor records regarding customer service, and should the merger between the airlines be approved, there is a real and pressing risk that the unfair treatment our state’s residents have faced from Frontier may worsen,” Weiser said. “Companies that take advantage of consumers must be held accountable, and the prospect of this merger creates an immediate need for the USDOT to examine Frontier’s business practices to ensure both airlines have practices and policies in place that comply with laws requiring carriers to treat consumers fairly and honestly.” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Weiser outlined in his letter to USDOT that a merger of two of the most low-ranking airlines in customer service could lead to even fewer incentives for these companies to address customer complaints.