Colorado’s $400M opioid payout to be spread around state

DENVER (AP) — The vast majority of the over $400 million that Colorado expects to receive from the settlements of lawsuits filed over the harm caused by prescription opioids will be spread out across the state.

The agreement was announced Thursday by cities, counties and Attorney General Phil Weiser after 18 months of negotiations. Eighty percent of the settlement money will go to local governments and designated regions that will be managed by local officials.

Another 10% will help develop treatment and recovery services in hard-hit areas. The remaining 10% will pay for statewide programs overseen by the attorney general’s office.