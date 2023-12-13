DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora-based company PropDoks will no longer sell fake documents, provide verification or credit “reset” services, or market any of those services, thanks to a legal injunction won by the Office of Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Under the agreement, PropDoks will also pay $20,000 to the state of Colorado, including $14,000 to be paid by Jan. 12, 2024. The funds will be used for victim restitution, consumer education or advancement of public welfare.

Investigative work by the Colorado Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Section showed the company promised to “create nearly any false document, assuring customers that ‘We Make Proof of Almost Anything.'”

The website additionally said the documents were for prop or educational purposes, but other statements on the website suggested using the documents for fraudulent purposes, according to the court records.

Weiser asked a judge in August to halt PropDoks’ business operations, citing an investigation that revealed the Aurora business was “engaged extensively in creating false documents including vehicle titles, tax documents, military deployment papers, and even legal documents complete with forged judicial signatures. The company also provided false verification of work history and other background information.”

Further investigation showed the company was selling “credit privacy numbers” and “authorized user tradelines” online. The services were marketed as ways to “reset” a credit score, but the credit reset numbers are “essentially fraudulent Social Security numbers,” according to the AG’s office.

The AG additionally said PropDoks’ tradeline “scheme” offered a way to inflate credit scores by using other people’s credit profiles.

“This agreement means the days of PropDoks and the company’s owners profiting from creating fraudulent documents and other illegal services are over,” Weiser said in a release from his office. “While the company tried to play off their unconscionable behavior as harmless, we held them accountable under the law. I will continue to hold accountable any business that seeks to defraud or deceive consumers.”

Weiser cited research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve that shows old, young and incarcerated individuals are most often victims of these fraud services. Undercover agents were able to purchase fake documents and witnessed other customers purchasing them.

The permanent injunction bars the business from ever selling or marketing these services again.

Consumers who are aware of or who may be the victim of false document fraud, credit fraud or any fraud or scam, should file a report with the attorney general at StopFraudColorado.gov.