DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will be joined by other community leaders to make an announcement on the dismantling of intricate human trafficking, pimping and money laundering organization.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, District Attorney Beth McCann and District Attorney Alexis King will also be speaking.

Weiser will address the public in a news conference on Zoom around 10 a.m. Friday.

