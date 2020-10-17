Attorney for family of man killed after downtown rally says they’re still seeking answers

DENVER (KDVR) — The attorney representing Lee Keltner’s widow says the family is struggling almost one week after Keltner was shot and killed in dueling protests in downtown Denver.

“I don’t think anyone can really imagine the position that they’re in,” said William Boyle.

Matthew Dolloff, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in Keltner’s death. Dolloff was hired as a security guard by 9NEWS but was not licensed.

Photos and videos show the moments before the fatal shot was fired. Keltner was attending the “Patriot Muster” rally which clashed with the “BLM/Antifa Soup Drive.” He approached a 9NEWS producer to get them to stop recording an altercation, then sprayed mace at almost the same time Dolloff fired a shot.

Boyle says they have been trying to get answers from all parties involved.

9NEWS said it contracted with Pinkerton Security in hiring Dolloff. FOX31 learned Pinkerton subcontracted with Isborn Security Services.

“There were failures – catastrophic failures from the top down that started well before Oct. 10 that led to this situation,” said Boyle.

Boyle says so far, they have been unsuccessful in having a dialogue with the parties involved. He says they have not ruled out taking legal action against those they believe are responsible for the circumstances surrounding Keltner’s death.

“That is certainly an option. If we are left with no other options, we certainly will pursue whatever legal avenues are available,” said Boyle.

Boyle says Keltner was not a formal member of any political organization. He says Keltner’s family wants others to remember him as a father, husband, grandfather and veteran.