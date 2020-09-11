Attorney for El Chapo describes client’s isolation in Colorado prison, demand for new trial

FLORENCE, Colo. (KDVR) — An attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman said his team of attorneys filed an appeal last week. She also described the convicted drug trafficker’s conditions in prison and how they seem to be affecting him.

Mariel Colon Miro, and attorney representing Guzman out of Brooklyn, New York, recently spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2’s partners at Univision Colorado. In that interview, she talked about the isolation her client lives in at the Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

“He is in complete solitary confinement, 24 hours a day. He cannot leave the four walls he’s in. He can’t speak with anyone, not even the guards that bring him food,” said Miro. She added that Guzman only speaks Spanish and the prison guards do not.

Miro said before the pandemic, she was allowed to visit her client and he was allowed three hours a week in an open air cell. In March, according to Miro, both of those benefits came to an end. She said she noticed a change in Guzman even before the new COVID-19 restrictions.

“More pale, more run-down, a bit more sad,” said Miro.

In 2019, Guzman was convicted of drug, gun and money laundering stemming from his ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

Prior to the trial he was extradited to the U.S. after escaping from jail twice in Mexico.

Last week his lawyers filed an appeal in which they argue several legal errors were made in his trial. Among the alleged errors are reports jurors violated a judge’s orders and followed the case in the news.

“We are also arguing violations of Mr. Guzman’s Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights, because of the conditions of confinement imposed on him of complete solitary confinement, especially, while he was still a pretrial detainee and therefore, there was a presumption of innocence. Complete mental and emotional torture,” added Miro in a text describing the appeal.

“What we’ve always been looking for is the opportunity for Mr. Guzman to have a fair and just trial,” Miro said during the interview with Univision.

When Guzman was sentenced last year, the U.S. district judge on the case addressed Guzman’s concerns about an unfair trial and said Guzman’s complaints were minor compared to the tremendous evidence against him.