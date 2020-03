WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of West 69th Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to initial reports, there is a possible fire in the attic of the home.

The fire was under control by about 4:25 p.m.

No victims were inside the home when firefighters conducted an initial search. WFD is performing secondary searches to confirm.

The cause of the fire has not been released.