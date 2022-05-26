GUNNISON, Colo. (KDVR) – As Colorado reels in the start of fish stocking season, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are calling on all pond owners in the state to make sure they are complying with preservation regulations.

According to CPW, residents in Western Colorado must acquire a valid permit from the department before stocking their ponds with fish this year.

This regulation was implemented to ensure that sport fisheries, as well as other fishes native to Western Colorado, are protected from risks posed by the introduction of invasive species.

“It is important that pond owners help CPW protect our sport fisheries and native fish by complying with fish stocking regulations on the Western Slope,” CPW senior aquatic biologist John Alves explained.

Fish stocking certain species may be restricted on the western Slope because of the threat they pose to endangered and native fish species that call the upper Colorado River Basin their ancestral home.

Sub-basins included in the upper Colorado River Basin

Dolores

Green

Yampa

White

Colorado

Gunnison

The potential fallout from these restrictions may come in the form of a legal requirement to install or construct a berm and inlet/outlet screen.

If you need more information heading into this restocking part of the year and need to acquire a West Slope Fish Stocking Application, then visit CPW’s online shop where you can submit an application on the Special License Application page. The fee will cost you nothing.

To speak with a person about any lingering questions you may have, reach out to Kendall Bakich at 970-947-2924.