Attempted jail escape earns inmate multiple felony charges, police report

HUGO, Colo. (AP) — A Lincoln County Jail inmate tried to escape from a housing unit, was caught and tried to escape again while being transported to another facility.

The inmate, 33-year-old Nathaniel Gallion of Arriba, is facing multiple felony charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail declared an emergency at 8:15 p.m. Thursday after deputies discovered that an inmate used a desktop as a battering ram. During his escape attempt, he destroyed windows and equipment inside the housing unit.

On Friday, he was being delivered to another facility when he got around security measures and became armed with a metal object before he was contained again.