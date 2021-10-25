Attempted armed car theft leads to pursuit, ends in rollover crash in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One suspect is in custody and two others are in the hospital after a pursuit by police ended in a rollover crash on Interstate 76 at Sable Boulevard on Monday.

Brighton police officers arrived at the 300 block of South 29th Avenue on a report of an attempted armed car theft around 1 p.m. Police said the victim confronted a suspect attempting to steal their vehicle when the suspect showed a gun and threatened the victim.

The suspect fled in a stolen Chevrolet pickup which Brighton police found near Prairie Center Parkway and Bromley Lane a short time later.

Police said when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and police chased the pickup onto I-76. The driver got off the highway at Sable Boulevard and tried to get back on but drove onto a grassy median, which caused the driver to lose control and the truck to roll over.

Two occupants were ejected from the truck and taken to the hospital. Another suspect was taken into custody.

Brighton Police Department is investigating the attempted armed car theft.