Attempted abduction of Dakota Ridge High School student prompts additional patrols

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An unknown man attempted to abduct a female Dakota Ridge High School student athlete while she was running on Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The student was running west on a dirt path on the north side of Hine Lake around 4 p.m. Jeffco sheriff’s deputies said a man jumped out and grabbed her by the waist with both hands before she yelled and broke free and ran away.

The man is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white male who is between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing jeans, a dark baseball cap, dark tennis shoes, and an unknown-colored shirt. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Additional patrols have been assigned to the area during after-school hours due to the incident. Anyone with information or who may have seen the man is asked to contact Investigator Donahue at 303-271-5612.