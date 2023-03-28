LAKEWOOD, Co (KDVR) — An officer who was injured in a shooting in Lakewood Monday is now back home and resting.

He was one of several officers who responded to a call for help where a mail carrier was allegedly being robbed.

Turns out attacks on mail carriers, we are learning, are part of a trend across the country.

Lakewood police say an armed teenage juvenile female was shot and killed after allegedly robbing a mail carrier in the 400 block of South Oak Street.

Lakewood police told FOX31 the juvenile had a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

A second female juvenile escaped but was later detained in the town of Frederick.

Police say why they were attempting to rob the mail carrier is not clear just yet.

“Anecdotally, in the past, we have seen people trying to steal mail because there might be stimulus checks in there or credit card information or tax refunds,” Lakewood Detective Rob Albrets said. “That’s a big thing this time of year. Things like that can often be the target for mail thieves,”

Albrets said thieves also sometimes try to steal packages.

Attacks on mail carriers are part of an alarming trend across the country, according to the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

“There were more than 2,000 similar assaults or robberies against postal carriers in roughly the last two years. FLEOA is aware of the situation and has been actively discussing it with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – which has taken significant steps to increase the safety of mail carriers and investigate these crimes,” FLEOA President Lazaro “Larry” Cosme said.

Lakewood Police are still trying to determine what the alleged juvenile female robbers were after.

FOX31 reached out to the Postal Service to get an idea of how many mail carriers have been victims of crime in Colorado but had not heard back as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer who was hurt in this shooting is now home resting.

This was the first officer-involved shooting since police in Lakewood started wearing body cameras.