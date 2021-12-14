80-100 mph wind gusts Wednsday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time to batten down the hatches and prepare for a major wind system that will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for this front as it moves through Thursday morning and early afternoon. Meteorologist Chris Tomer described it as “atrociously windy.”

Wind gusts could be at hurricane-force levels by midday on the west side of Denver and into the Foothills and in the mountains. A large portion of Colorado will be under a high wind warning on Wednesday.

Here’s what you can expect:

60-80 mph gusts in Denver

80-100 mph gusts in Lakewood, Golden, Boulder, Broomfield

80-100 mph gusts in Idaho Springs, Estes Park, Longs Peak, Mount Evans

120 mph gusts in Sangre de Cristo Mountains

A red flag warning is in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the Pinpoint Weather Team says the strongest gusts will likely be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Here are the possible implications:

Power outages

Downed trees and limbs

Trash cans blowing around

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Strong wind shear at Denver International Airport

The record peak wind gust in Colorado is 148 mph on Monarch Pass on Feb. 18, 2016.