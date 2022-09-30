PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The owner of an athletic training facility was arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.
According to the Parker Police Department, 48-year-old Aaron Carrado was arrested on Friday.
Carrado was arrested on the following charges:
- Four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
- Four counts of unlawful sexual contact
- Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child
PPD said that Carrado is the owner of Strength in Christ Athletes.
Police are looking for additional victims. PPD said they are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Carrado’s or know someone who may have been to contact Detective Bev Wilson at 303-805-6561.
National Sexual Assault Hotline
The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.
- Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online
- Mobile app
- Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information
The hotline says it will do the following:
- Confidential support from a trained support specialist
- Someone to help you talk through what happened
- Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery
- Referrals for long-term support in your area
- Information about the laws and resources in your community