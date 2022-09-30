Aaron Carrado, 48, was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child. (Credit: Parker Police Department)

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The owner of an athletic training facility was arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.

According to the Parker Police Department, 48-year-old Aaron Carrado was arrested on Friday.

Carrado was arrested on the following charges:

Four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Four counts of unlawful sexual contact

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child

PPD said that Carrado is the owner of Strength in Christ Athletes.

Police are looking for additional victims. PPD said they are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Carrado’s or know someone who may have been to contact Detective Bev Wilson at 303-805-6561.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information

The hotline says it will do the following:

Confidential support from a trained support specialist

Someone to help you talk through what happened

Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery

Referrals for long-term support in your area

Information about the laws and resources in your community