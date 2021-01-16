ATF, Arapahoe County Bomb Squad search Aurora home; 1 person detained

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities searched a home in the 3500 block of South Uravan Street in Aurora on Friday night.

One person was detained, according to officials.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated alongside the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad for hours Friday night. However, details of the investigation have not been released.

Officials say ATF is the lead on the investigation.

Over the past several weeks, two homemade explosives have gone off in Aurora, damaging at least three homes.

ATF and bomb squad at this home on 3500 of Uraven in Aurora. This is about 5 minutes away from where homemade explosive devices were detonated over the past couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/aVgboHRT0m — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) January 16, 2021