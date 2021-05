AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (10:27 p.m.) Aurora Police said the woman’s family has been contact.

ORIGINAL: An approximately 80-year-old woman was found on an RTD bus on Friday and Aurora Police are trying to find her family.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS FEMALE? #Found #AtRisk



This female was found on an RTD bus in Aurora. She is appx 80yrs old & her name might be Phi Hoang.



We are trying to locate her family. If you know her, or who her family is, please call 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/6czLgPCXJn — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 29, 2021

Police have identified her as Thi Hoang.

Anyone that has any information on how police can contact her family or caregiver, please call APD Dispatch at 303.627.3100.