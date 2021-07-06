At-risk runaway teenager from Jefferson County missing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An at-risk runaway teenager has been missing since Tuesday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thirteen-year-old Lyric Pacheco is a white female who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall. She was wearing a black shirt with gray sweatpants and has a thin build and blue hair.

Deputies said she left the 4700 block of South Parfet Street in Littleton between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

She was was last known to be around the area of Federal Boulevard and Dartmouth Avenue.

If you see Pacheco, call 303-271-0211.