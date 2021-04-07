At-risk man missing from Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Kyle Alvarez, a 32-year-old at risk male.

LPD said Kyle was reported missing from the 1500 block of Goshawk Drive in East Longmont on April 5 at around 1 p.m.

He is on a required medication and has missed several doses, according to LPD.

Kyle was last seen driving a gold-colored Honda CRV bearing Colorado License QJM-893.

Longmont Police Department

Longmont police said it does not have a clothing description for Kyle. He stated he was in route to work, however, his contacts are unable to confirm his employer.

If you have information that would lead to the location of Kyle Alvarez, please contact the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303)651-8501. Longmont Police #21-2567.