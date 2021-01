LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 27-year-old at-risk man has been missing since 10 p.m. on Friday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Officials report Matthew Hummel left on foot from the 7600 block of W. Plymouth Place wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and may be near Dutch Creek Park or the 6600 block of S. Reed Way.

Authorities ask anyone who sees him to call 303-271-0211.