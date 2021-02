AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking for assistance finding Joseph, who has a developmental disability and was last seen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Officials report he left his house near 6000 N. Espana Street. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call 911.